Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Cha Am to become a bub for sustainable ecotourism learning

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, in a joint effort with Rajabhat University Phetchaburi, is poised to become a pioneering learning center for sustainable ecotourism.

On December 18, 2023, Mr. Patthanaphan Jueachan, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, together with Associate Professor Pajonarath Buakhiew, Deputy Dean of Rajabhat University Phetchaburi, visited the park located in the Cha-am District of Phetchaburi Province. Their visit marked a step in the effort to enhance the park’s role as a tourist attraction and integrate it into local development strategies.

The planned learning center is aimed at promoting sustainable ecotourism practices. The initiative includes not only the learning center but also the development of local products and a variety of activities, with a strong focus on community involvement in all aspects of the national park’s operations.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, already a popular destination, features several attractions such as Mirror Cliff, Rainbow Road, Thung Sethi Viewpoint, Bua Chub Phra Sangk Pond, and ancient rock fields. The park offers a diverse range of activities including clay seed ball making and shooting, bird watching, fossil exploration, and community wellness programs. This year, the park welcomed the ecotourism community of Ban Nayang, inviting them to join as volunteer park protectors, thus strengthening its commitment to ecotourism and community integration.

The park’s collaboration with Rajabhat University Phetchaburi extends beyond tourism to include the development of various knowledge bases, crucial for the creation of sustainable tourism models. This partnership is expected to significantly contribute to local community development.

Mr. Patthanaphan Jueachan highlighted the park’s dedication to offering diverse tourism experiences, including family-oriented tourism, health tourism, inclusive tourism, and both carbon-neutral and low-carbon tourism options. This initiative reflects a growing trend towards sustainable and community-based tourism, aligning with broader environmental and social responsibility goals.

