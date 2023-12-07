Something that’s sure to get in to the festive spirit, the highly anticipated Khao Tao Beach Lodge Christmas Fair takes place this Saturday.

Located just a short drive from the heart of Hua Hin, the event is scheduled to run from 11 AM to 5 PM, offering a perfect weekend getaway for families and friends.

This year’s fair boasts an impressive lineup of over 34 exhibitors from across Thailand. Visitors can look forward to exploring a diverse array of stalls featuring handmade products, culinary delights, and unique artisanal goods. The fair promises to be a treasure trove for those looking for special Christmas gifts or wanting to indulge in some festive treats.

In the spirit of the season, the fair will also focus on giving back to the community. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to support the local Khao Tao School. This initiative underscores the fair’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and contributing to local causes.

The event promises an array of activities suitable for all ages. Kids can enjoy various games and participate in fun workshops like gingerbread man decorating, while adults can explore beautiful jewelry and other crafts. The fair will also feature festive food and drinks, adding to the merry atmosphere.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/W36RyYoyU4VHDYbs5

