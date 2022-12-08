Kids in carnival Children’s Day Activities at So Sofitel Hua Hin

On Saturday 14 January 2023 l 10 am – 4 pm l at Rabbit Lawn

Join us as we celebrate Thai Children’s Day with activities designed to bring big smiles to little faces. Kids in Carnival offers a full day of fun including a market with local artists selling handmade goods, as well as kids activities including face painting and exciting games.

Get your game on and win prizes at the Wibit competition at 3 pm, or learn to make two Thai dessert dishes at the SO Kids Cooking Class from 2 pm – 4 pm.

For one day only, parents can also treat yourselves to a 30-minute neck, shoulder or foot massage for just THB 500 net.

THB 100 net /kid for kids activities

THB 350++ /kid for cooking class

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3XoD5Ah

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

115 Moo 7, Bangkao, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

Call 032-709-555 or email h9649@sofitel.com

