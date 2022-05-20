Kimpton Hua Hin Resort: New luxury hotel to open in Hua Hin

Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group, has signaled confidence in the country’s tourism industry by further expanding its diverse portfolio of hospitality and lifestyle destinations through a new hotel management agreement with IHG for Kimpton Hua Hin Resort. With a targeted opening in 2024, Kimpton Hua Hin Resort will offer a hotel of choice for travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences.

The agreement signing strengthens AWC’s long-standing partnership with one of the world’s leading hospitality companies – IHG Hotels & Resorts. The collaboration will also respond to the demands of family and business travelers as Thailand begins to reopen, elevating Thailand’s tourism industry.

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC) states, “AWC is confident that Thailand’s tourism industry has a strong long-term future, so we will continue to strengthen Thailand as one of the world’s most attractive destinations. The expansion of our cooperation with IHG further diversifies our hospitality portfolio and allows us to deliver even more impressive experiences while meeting a wider array of customer demands after Thailand reopens.”

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

“Kimpton is an exciting brand offering thoughtful design and world class restaurants & bars. It will be a great brand to introduce to Hua Hin and elevate this lifestyle destination further. We’re confident that together with a global partner like IHG Hotels & Resorts, we will continue to lift the benchmark of Thailand’s tourism industry and bring new distinctive experiences across Thailand for both domestic and international guests.” Wallapa added.

Set to open in 2024, the 124-room resort will be the fourth Kimpton hotel in the Kingdom. Part of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, the Kimpton brand’s popularity and growth in Thailand has accelerated at pace since its debut in Bangkok in 2020, thanks to its heartfelt service, boldly playful design and award-winning dining offers.

A full renovation will see Kimpton Hua Hin Resort transformed from the former Imperial Hua Hin which closed in May 2019. Located on an idyllic beachfront, it will offer guests the choice of four restaurants & bars, a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and meeting space. The Kimpton concept of Pet Friendly & Family, together with a new food and beverage experience to harmonize the local culture will create a new living experience and attract both Thais and local expatriates.

The agreement is part of a long-term strategic partnership between IHG and AWC to jointly manage a portfolio of properties across Thailand featuring more than 1,200 rooms, which includes the highly anticipated 302-room InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping which will open this year. The announcement follows last year’s triple signings which included two hotels in Bangkok’s Chinatown – an InterContinental property and Vignette Chinatown, together with Vignette Aquatique Pattaya – a new addition to IHG’s Vignette Collection brand.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “We’re delighted to partner with AWC to bring our joint vision for Kimpton Hua Hin Resort to life. As the fourth Kimpton hotel to be signed in Thailand – following Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Kimpton Kitalay Samui and Kimpton Khao Yai – the resort will further strengthen the brand’s positioning in Thailand and around the world, and establish it as a hotel of choice for travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences.

“IHG has 30 hotels in Thailand and more than 30 in the pipeline, and we are proud to continue working with AWC to grow sustainably – together – over the next few years. As travel returns, we know there are great opportunities for us throughout the country. Our recent IHG search data shows Hua Hin in the top 10 searched destinations in the region for international travelers. We look forward to Kimpton Hua Hin Resort quickly becoming a great success and can’t wait to welcome both domestic and international guests through its doors in 2024.” Serena added.

AWC has full confidence in this long-term partnership with IHG, with a shared vision in creating a better and sustainable future together. The collaboration to develop a world-class luxury hotel – Kimpton Hua Hin Resort – will cater to lifestyle travelers both family and business target groups, supporting the growth of travel demands while pursuing the mission of building a better future for the Thai tourism industry.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

comments