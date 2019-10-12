King Bhumibhol Adulyadej Memorial Day

October 13th marks the third anniversary of King Bhumibhol Adulyadej’s death. As King Rama IX, the day has a particular significance to Hua Hin with his Royal Residence here and many royal projects as a source of ongoing pride and remembrance.

The government has designated the day as a national holiday, and since this year the date falls on a Sunday, a bank holiday will be observed on Monday, October 14th.

Additionally, October 13th is the end of Buddhist Lent, traditionally a non-alcohol day.

All banks and government offices are closed for the days.

comments