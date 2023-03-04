Kiradech adds a splash of star quality to International Series Thailand at Hua Hin’s Black Mountain Golf Club

Kiradech Aphibarnrat will add a splash of star quality to next week’s International Series Thailand.

The 33-year-old Thai favourite is a late entry for the US$2 million event at Hua Hin’s Black Mountain Golf Club from March 9-12.

The three-time Asian Tour winner is hoping a return to a familiar venue will enable him to continue his rehabilitation and prove a catalyst to regaining past glories.

Plagued by injury problems for much of the past four years, Kiradech has struggled to reproduce the form that saw him earn his PGA Tour card.

It was five years ago that he rose to 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He remained in the top-100 through to the end of 2019, since when his fortunes have waned.

Currently in 325th position, Kiradech is relishing being back in his home continent.

“I love coming back and playing on the Asian Tour whenever possible. I’ve decided that I will play as many tournaments in Asia as possible. It’s good for my confidence, and it is good for my mental well-being,” said Kiradech, who tied for 28th in season-opening PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Advisers.

Ahead of the second edition of the International Series Thailand, he has two particularly causes for optimism.

The first is that he played especially well on his International Series debut, finishing in a share of fifth place at the International Series Morocco last November.

He’ll also be encouraged by the fact that he’s got a good track record at Black Mountain, where he’s played on dozens of occasions.

In 2010, two years after he’d turned professional, Kiradech tied for third place in the Black Mountain Masters. Five years later he was joint fourth in the True Thailand Classic Presented by Black Mountain.

The International Series Thailand is the fifth leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the third stop for the International Series, following Oman and Qatar.

