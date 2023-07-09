Kolour at The Standard Hua Hin on August 19 set to attract 2,000 partygoers

Those who think Hua Hin is nothing more than a sleepy fishing village are about to get a rude awakening.

Kolour, the popular music festival, is coming to The Standard Hua Hin on August 19.

Kolour is Thailand’s pioneering house and techno event, with organisers saying the events deliver the best large-scale shows and festivals both nationwide and globally.

Previous events have taken place in Bangkok and Phuket, with Aug 19 being the first time the event will be held in Hua Hin.

Transforming the beachside into a massive open-air rave, Kolour is expected to attract 2,000 partygoers, known as Kolourians, to immerse themselves in an unparalleled level of dance and entertainment.

With world-class production, renowned international artists, and the best Funktion-One sound system in Thailand, the event will be one of the largest of its kind to be held in Hua Hin.

Kolour typically features multiple stages with different genres of electronic music, including house, techno, and disco.

Kolour Hua Hin 2023 is set to attract a diverse crowd of music enthusiasts and party-goers from Thailand and around the world.

It offers a lively and energetic environment where people can come together to enjoy music, dance, and celebrate.

Attendees can enjoy the festivities from 13:00 to 23:00 on August 19, 2023.

Tickets for the Kolour party in Hua Hin can be purchased at https://megatix.in.th/events/kolourhuahin.

