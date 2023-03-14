Kui Buri National Park honours its elephants on Thai Elephant Day

On Monday (Mar 13) officials at Kui Buri National Park organised events in celebration of Thai Elephant Day.

Mr. Sangwarn, the director of the 3rd branch of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Phetchaburi, said that March 13th is an important day for elephant conservation in Thailand.

On May 26th 1998, the Thai government designated March 13th National Thai Elephant Day to raise awareness of the value and importance of elephants.

Kui Buri National Park is an important conservation area for wild elephants, with over 350 elephants living in the park. It is also a model area for resolving conflicts between humans and elephants.

Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, the deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, chaired a merit-making ceremony for wild elephants at Huai Luek National Park, Kui Buri National Park, in Kui Buri District, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The event was attended by Nithan Chantong, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sangwarn Po, Director of Kui Buri National Park, Suporn Phanphan, head of Kui Buri National Park, and the Amphoe Kui Buri.

In addition, representatives from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Thailand, the Wild Elephant Conservation Foundation, and villagers in the area participated in the ceremony.

Various activities were also held, including discussions on the topic of “Community Solutions for Wild Elephants in Kui Buri,” to provide guidance on how to address the issue of wild elephants leaving conservation areas.

Building artificial ponds and increasing water sources is necessary for the animals during the dry season, and the community was encouraged to come up with innovative ways to support the elephants.

Considered one of the top destinations in Thailand to observe wild elephants, Kuiburi National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts.

The park, situated approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes away from Hua Hin, boasts a population of over 300 elephants, as well as a diverse range of other animals including gaur, various deer, langurs, white-handed gibbons, Burmese hares, Malayan porcupines, and wild boars.

To witness the wildlife in action, visitors can opt for a guided tour from the Elephant Observatory.

The cost of the tour is 850 baht per pick-up truck, which can accommodate up to eight people.

The wildlife watching area is open daily from 2pm to 6pm, with park officials recommending the optimal time to spot the majestic elephants is between 2pm and 5pm.

Entrance fees:

200 baht for foreign adults, 100 baht for foreign children

40 baht for Thai adults, 20 baht for Thai children.

Tip – if using Google Maps, follow directions for the Elephant Observatory if you want to see elephants.

Call ahead for tour booking.

090 442 8707 (Wildlife watching area)

081 776 2410 (Visitor Center)

อุทยานแห่งชาติกุยบุรี – Kui Buri National Park

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/fE7Fnkzhi5meVNgB6

