La Terrasse: A Mediterranean haven in Hua Hin

By Paul Laffisse

Nestled along the seafront in the heart of downtown Hua Hin, La Terrasse is a culinary gem renowned for its delectable seafood and Mediterranean cuisine.

This iconic Hua Hin restaurant offers not only great food but one of the most impressive sea views in town.

Since its inception over a decade ago, the La Terrasse has established an exceptional reputation for its authentic Italian, French, Spanish, and seafood dishes, captivating the taste buds of locals and tourists alike.

Behind the success of La Terrasse is Jose Valls, a half French-half Spanish visionary who embarked on this gastronomic journey more than 10 years ago.

In the early years, Jose primarily catered to Thai clientele, a testament to which he candidly confessed. During that period, 90% of his menu consisted of Thai cuisine, with only a modest 10% dedicated to foreign cuisine.

However, Jose soon realized the need to revamp his establishment and embarked on a transformative journey.

He undertook extensive renovations to restore the restaurant, which was initially in a state of disrepair. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for change, motivating Jose to diversify his menu and explore new culinary horizons.

Presently, La Terrasse boasts an enticing menu featuring a fusion of Italian, French, Spanish, and Thai flavors.

Jose, inspired by his French roots, endeavors to showcase seafood dishes in a traditional French style. To ensure authenticity, he imports most of his ingredients from France, incorporating new cooking techniques and introducing set menus. He even offers a sandwich menu for patrons seeking a quick bite, either to take away or savor on-site.

Remarkably, Jose admits to having no formal background in the culinary arts. Instead, he hails from an information technology background. Determined to achieve his goals, he sought guidance from his friends, who happen to be renowned chefs. Consequently, La Terrasse delights patrons with an assortment of charcuterie and cheese platters, accompanied by Jose’s ambition to create a notable wine cellar.

The restaurant’s specialty, rooted in Jose Spanish heritage, lies in its rendition of the iconic “Paëlla.” Crafted with fresh seafood sourced from the morning market and accompanied by handcrafted “chorizo,” this signature dish embodies the fusion of flavors that La Terrasse prides itself on and is an absolute must try.

Beyond the culinary delights, La Terrasse’s ambiance is friendly and serene, a reflection of Jose’s warm and welcoming nature. Visitors can expect a convivial experience, as Jose goes above and beyond to ensure their comfort during their time at the restaurant.

La Terrasse serves as an inspiring example of a “self-made man” thriving in the pursuit of his dreams.

Jose’s success story, rather than adhering to the “American Dream,” exemplifies what can be described as the “Thai Dream” realized in Hua Hin.

📞 032 511 393

📧 la.terrasse.hua.hin@gmail.com

✉️ 11/1 NARESDAMRI Road, Hua Hin

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/cbxiXET6ZyAbBd158

comments