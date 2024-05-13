Landfill fire in Hua Hin extinguished after a week of burning

The fire at an abandoned landfill in Hua Hin has been successfully extinguished after burning for eight days, according to Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Somkid Chanthamaruk.

The fire began on May 4 at the old landfill site, spanning over 27 rai in the Thap Tai subdistrict, causing significant concern among local residents. The combined efforts of the Hua Hin Municipal Corporation, the Thap Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and multiple governmental agencies were required to manage the situation.

Governor Somkid Chanthamaruk, along with other local officials, confirmed over the weekend that the fire had been completely put out. “As of today, the fire has been extinguished, and while a slight odor remains, the smoke has cleared,” Governor Chanthamaruek stated.

Challenges in combating the blaze included the landfill’s decade-old waste, which had accumulated to heights exceeding five meters and retained significant internal heat, hindering efforts to douse the flames with water alone. Officials noted that the fire’s location and the dense nature of the waste contributed to repeated flare-ups over the week.

The smoke from the fire affected not only Thap Tai but also spread to the wider Hua Hin municipal area and parts of the Hin Lek Fai subdistrict. The air quality issues prompted a significant response from health and disaster mitigation authorities.

More than 50 state officials were involved in the firefighting efforts from the start, with additional support from local health centers and Hua Hin Hospital, which provided health advice to those living near the affected area.

Investigations into the fire’s origins revealed it may have started from the perimeter of the landfill and spread inward, consuming a substantial portion of the landfill area. The local government is now focusing on the future of the site, which spans more than 120 rai and contains almost 200,000 tons of waste. Discussions are expected to continue regarding its management and potential rehabilitation.

Residents of Moo 10, Ban Wang Kratha, next to the landfill, expressed their relief at the resolution of the fire. “The smoke has finally cleared. We hope for effective management of the landfill to prevent future incidents and improve the quality of life in our community,” one local shared.

Governor Chanthamaruk has scheduled meetings with various administrative bodies to plan the next steps for the old landfill site, ensuring that measures are taken to avoid similar events in the future.

