Latest on Soi 94 resurfacing – work set to begin imminently

Hua Hin Municipality has announced that extensive resurfacing work on Soi 94, one of the most uneven and damaged road surfaces in central Hua Hin, is set to begin next week (week commencing July 21).

Officials conducted a site inspection on Thursday (July 18) in preparation for the start of construction.

On 18 July 2024, Mr Siraphan Kamonpramot, Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Mr Thongchai Phetsongkram, Mr Sanpop Uengrasamee, and Ms Nonglak Phadungthot, members of the Municipal Council, as well as Mr Anucha Thepsoda, Head of Civil Engineering at the Engineering Office, and representatives from the project contractor, Chok Kitjakarn Limited Partnership, visited the site to review the plans.

The repair work on Soi 94 will include the installation of drainage pipes and resurfacing the road from the western railway crossing to Ban Chang Heng, extending to the far end of Soi 94 where the road turns right.

The project manager announced that machinery would be brought in on Monday, 22 July 2024, to commence Phase 1 of the construction, which will start from the front of the 7-Eleven on Soi 94 and extend to the Amara Resort intersection.

Public information signs have already been installed in the area.

The road improvement project is scheduled for completion by 4 February 2025.

Mr Siraphan and the Municipal Council members stressed the importance of conducting the construction work cautiously to prevent accidents.

They have instructed the contractor to install warning lights at various construction points to inform the public and reduce risks, especially given the current rainy conditions that could pose additional hazards.

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution and follow the signage during the construction period to ensure safety.

comments