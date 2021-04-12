Latest quarantine requirements for people travelling to Hua Hin

Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health officials have clarified the quarantine requirements for people travelling to the province during Songkran.

Previous reports that everyone travelling to Hua Hin and other areas of the province are required to quarantine have not been accurate.

An update posted on Monday morning (12 Apr) confirmed the latest requirements.

Quarantine is only required for anyone who has recently visited high risk venues, such as the Thonglor bars and nightclubs where clusters have already been confirmed.

For these people, they need ‘check in’ using the QR code below. They then need to self quarantine at home for 14 days.

People travelling from Bangkok and elsewhere who have not visited the aforementioned venues are not required to quarantine upon arrival in the province.

Some of the venues deemed high risk are located in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and elsewhere.

Some the venues specifically listed by Prachuap Khiri Khan health officials include:

Bone Pub Pattaya

Cetus Club Pattaya

The Box 69 Club Pattaya

Infinity Club Chiang Mai

Too Nice Nimman

Bangkok:

Krystal Club (Thonglor), BarBarBar,

Ekkamai Beer House,

Emerald (Thonglor),

Dirty Bar,

Bottoms Up (Thonglor),

AINU Hokkaido Izakaya & Bar,

The Cassese Music Bar (Ekkamai),

63 Music House (Ekkamai),

Pik Mai Restaurant, The Jazz, M Club,

76 Garage,

The Play Exclusive Club,

TOPONE Club Bangkok,

Chill Chill Restaurant,

Hiso Ciety,

Dubai luxury Club,

69 Tomdiiz Pub,

Dollar Bangkok

7-Ducks Pub & Lounge

Everyone in the province must also follow the DMHTT precautions.

These are:

D – Distancing,

M – Mask wearing,

H – Handwashing,

T – Temperature check,

T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

