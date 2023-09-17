LATEST: Water supply disruption affecting parts of Hua Hin

A significant decrease in the water levels at the Hua Na reservoir is causing water supply disruptions in various parts of Hua Hin.

Authorities reported on Sunday afternoon (Sept 17) that the decline in reservoir levels might pose challenges for supply of water throughout the town.

In response to this situation, the local irrigation department has initiated measures to replenish the reservoir. As part of their efforts, a new pipeline has been introduced, with hopes to bolster the water volume and subsequently aid in water distribution to the general public.

Residents are cautioned that the ongoing period of low water levels could escalate into a crisis, particularly if the Pranburi Dam doesn’t receive adequate rainfall in the coming days. Nevertheless, officials remain hopeful and are rallying to assure the community they are working to try and rectify the issue.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Hua Hin, alongside council members, collaborated with the Irrigation Department to oversee the installation of a new raw water pipeline originating from Animal Hospital 3, locally known as Soi 97.

Confirming the successful completion the new pipeline officials announced that water has already started being directed into the Hua Na reservoir. This action aims to guarantee an ample volume for tap water production.

Meanwhile, residents at condos located in central Hua Hin were being advised on Sunday to save and conserve water while Hua Hin Municipality work to resolve the issue.

Residents who have ran out of water can contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office for water truck services at Tel.032511667.

A video shared to the mayor’s Facebook page on Saturday showed the new pipeline being installed.

comments