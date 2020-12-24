Life sentence for Xaysana

The decision read out at the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday ruled that the Supreme Court had sentenced the notorious Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha to life imprisonment after receiving the same verdict from two other lower courts.

Prosecutors said that on Sept 30, 2016, Xaysana, 44, and his accomplices conspired to transport 1.2 million methamphetamine pills into Thailand across the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge and through the Nong Khai immigration checkpoint. The drugs were hidden in a false compartment under the roof of their car.

On March 20, 2019, the Criminal Court sentenced Xaysana to death for smuggling drugs into the country but commuted it to life imprisonment.

Mr Xaysana took the case to the Appeal Court, which on Dec 19, 2019 upheld the life sentence.

Xaysana requested the Supreme Court to review his case and hand down a final ruling but the court rejected his request, duly making the life sentence as the final verdict.

Original writer: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

