Liquor ban this Friday for ‘End of Buddhist Lent’

As Buddhists mark the end of the Lent period, sale and consumption of alcohol in public places is likely to be prohibited on Friday, October 2 from midnight until 11:59pm.

All bars, clubs, and other nightlife venues will be close on Thursday midnight and will be allowed to open early Saturday morning (3rd Oct). The ban on alcohol sales applies to supermarkets, convenient stores, hotels, and restaurants as well.

As with previous alcohol bans, the enforcement can be ‘selective’ but will attract a fine if caught.

Source: Pattaya News

