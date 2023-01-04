Little Spain launches new must try Sunday Brunch tapas 

Mediterranean vibes have been gradually taking over a small corner of Hua Hin, and quite frankly we can’t get enough of it.

There’s nothing else quite as fantastic as authentic Spanish tapas, but tapas with something great to drink is a strong contender.

Hua Hin’s authentic and traditional Spanish restaurant, Little Spain, recently launched its new Sunday Brunch which pairs delicious food alongside Prosecco or Sangria.

Two people can enjoy the Little Spain Sunday Brunch, which includes six tapas dishes and either a bottle of Prosecco or one litre of Sangria for just 1,590 THB.

The brunch is available every Sunday from 12:30pm meaning you have plenty of time to soak up some bubbles, yummy Sangria and the delicious food.

Dj Ammy Smiley brings the laid back tunes while you relax in Little Spain’s wonderful garden setting.

Feliz brunch!

Live jazz every Thursday

If you are looking to enjoy some midweek live music, head to Little Spain on Thursday’s.

From 9pm enjoy jazz, soul and R&B from the Have a Good Time band.

Expect soulful renditions of your favourite jazz tunes in Little Spain’s intimate garden setting.

Alongside the music, you can enjoy Little Spain’s tantalizing mix of tapas classics – croquetas, padron peppers and garlic prawns – alongside pintxos and larger portions of meat and seafood dishes.

Nestled away off Soi 102, Little Spain is located just 5 kilometers from downtown Hua Hin and less than 2 kilometers from the BluPort shopping mall.

Not to be missed specials at Little Spain

Outside of its regular menu, Little Spain has some excellent daily and midweek specials that offer excellent value and are well worth taking advantage of.

Tuesday: Paella night from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, you can enjoy 2 tapas dishes of your choice, a paella for two people and 1 litre of Sangria for 1,590 THB.

Thursday: Jazz Night with live music from ‘Have a Good Time’.

Sunday: Enjoy Sunday brunch at Little Spain from 12:30pm. Brunch includes 1 set of 6 tapas plus 1 bottle of bubbles for 1,590 THB. A la carte is also available. Music is provided by DJ Ammy Smiley. It’s your new Sunday hangout.

Daily: Happy hour! Buy one get one free beer and cocktails every day at Little Spain from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

