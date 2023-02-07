Little Spain: The perfect setting for Valentine’s Day in Hua Hin

Nothing says I Love You this Valentine’s Day more than a reservation at Hua Hin’s best Spanish restaurant.

Whether it’s your first date or your fiftieth, sometimes you need to pull out all the stops.

If you are looking for a unique and romantic way to celebrate this year then head to Little Spain.

Spanish cuisine is known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and its emphasis on sharing plates. This makes Little Spain the perfect setting for a Valentine’s Day dinner with your loved one.

The warm atmosphere, intimate lighting, and beautiful surroundings will set the tone for a night of romance, relaxation and incredible food.

Better still, Little Spain’s Valentine’s Day offers exceptional value and is priced at only 2990 THB and that includes 1 bottle of bubbles.

Begin the evening with a toast of pork loin goat cheese and fig jam, followed by a delicious zucchini mousse with Iberico ham shavings.

For the main course there is a choice of amazing Argentina tenderloin with red wine sauce or freshly caught grilled sea bass with vegetables.

And for dessert share the classic Spanish sweet treat churros for two.

To create a memorable experience that you and your significant other will remember for a long time, book a table at Little Spain this Valentine’s Day.

More not to be missed specials at Little Spain

Outside of its regular menu, Little Spain has some excellent daily and midweek specials that offer excellent value and are well worth taking advantage of.

Tuesday: Paella night from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, you can enjoy 2 tapas dishes of your choice, a paella for two people and 1 litre of Sangria for 1,590 THB.

Thursday: Jazz Night with live music from ‘Have a Good Time’.

Sunday: Enjoy Sunday brunch at Little Spain from 12:30pm. Brunch includes 1 set of 6 tapas plus 1 bottle of bubbles for 1,590 THB. A la carte is also available. Music is provided by DJ Ammy Smiley. It’s your new Sunday hangout.

Daily: Happy hour! Buy one get one free beer and cocktails every day at Little Spain from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Nestled away off Soi 102, Little Spain is located just 5 kilometers from downtown Hua Hin and less than 2 kilometers from the BluPort shopping mall.

