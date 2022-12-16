Little Spain: Traditional Spanish food in Hua Hin that’s as good as you will find anywhere

Just a couple of years ago it would have been hard to find truly authentic and traditional Spanish food in Hua Hin.

Thankfully, that’s not the case today with Hua Hin’s ever increasing restaurant scene.

But there is a restaurant that is really worth shouting about and is a must visit for anyone who enjoys Spanish cuisine.

Little Spain offers a tantalizing mix of tapas classics – croquetas, padron peppers and garlic prawns – alongside pintxos and larger portions of meat and seafood dishes.

Nestled away off Soi 102, Little Spain is located just 5 kilometers from downtown Hua Hin and less than 2 kilometers from the BluPort shopping mall.

Little Spain could be described as a hidden gem, despite the fact the restaurant can be found along a street that is otherwise mainly occupied by residential properties, making it actually quite hard to miss.

Little Spain resides inside a converted pool villa which offers diners a really stunning and relaxing garden and poolside setting, while the interior has been stylishly decorated and furnished.

Hailing from the Balearic island of Menorca, where her family also run a restaurant, owner Vanessa Humbert first developed a passion for Spanish cuisine after watching her mother cook food for the family.

Today, Vanessa uses the inspiration of her mother to recreate authentic Spanish dishes for diners at Little Spain.

With the exception of a handful of ingredients, all the produce used at Little Spain is imported from Spain.

It is the classic dishes that are among the biggest highlights of Little Spain’s menu.

A sumptuous selection of cold cuts, which includes Iberico ham, widely regarded as the finest ham in the world, is an excellent way to begin any meal and doesn’t disappoint.

Nor do the croquetas, which are admirably crunchy with tasty gooey centres.

Another highlight is the grass fed Argentinian tenderloin, which is perfectly cooked to medium rare served alongside a selection of grilled vegetables and potato wedges.

Also among the stars of the show is the paella that is generously loaded with a hearty selection of seafood and is more than enough for two people.

If you enjoy Spanish cuisine and tip-top tapas served from a unique and wonderful setting, then head to Little Spain.

Not to be missed specials at Little Spain

Outside of its regular menu, Little Spain has some excellent daily and midweek specials that offer excellent value and are well worth taking advantage of.

Tuesday: Paella night from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, you can enjoy 2 tapas dishes of your choice, a paella for two people and 1 litre of Sangria for 1,590 THB.

Thursday: Pintxos and more pintxos from 6pm to 8pm, enjoy a plate of 6 pintxos and 2 drinks for just 995 THB. Thursday is also Jazz Night with live music from ‘Have a Good Time’.

Sunday: Enjoy Sunday brunch at Little Spain from 12:30pm. Brunch includes 1 set of 6 tapas plus 1 bottle of bubbles for 1,590 THB. A la carte is also available. Music is provided by DJ Ammy Smiley. It’s your new Sunday hangout.

Daily: Happy hour! Buy one get one free beer and cocktails every day at Little Spain from 6pm to 7:30pm.

📞 0808912595

📩 littlespainhuahin@gmail.com

FB: @littlespainhuahin

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/sinJfo7PVKqfehTdA

