Local infections in Samut Sakhon may have been triggered by migrant workers

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the new Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province likely to be triggered by migrant workers after a 67 year old woman without any overseas travel history was found to be infected with the virus.

It’s been reported that around 26 people are considered at high risk including 3 of her family members who were tested positive and another 2 Burmese migrants who worked with at her shrimp shop in Talad Klang Kung fresh market.

Sophon Iamsirithaworn, chief of Department of Disease Control (DDC) says there are a further 139 people who are considered to be at low risk.

“The source is likely from migrant workers, according to the DCC.”

Anutin says he will prioritise his visit in Samut Sakhon province and has instructed the DDC to confirm the source of the infection within a week. Meanwhile, the Talad Klang Kung market has been closed for 3 days for general sanitation.

Source: The Thaiger

