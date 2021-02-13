Local tourist plunged to his death from a viewpoint in Nong Khai

By
Hua Hin Today
-
0
2
Photo: 191 Police Rescue Unit/Facebook

A 52-year-old man fell to his death from a viewpoint at a temple in Nong Khai province yesterday afternoon, according to local police.

Seksan Thimaphan, the victim, together with his friends was visiting Wat Pha Tak Seuathat overlooks the majestic Mekong River when the incident happened.

According to the victim’s friends, Seksan was taking selfies from a rock, 30 metres high above the ground when he lost his balance and fell to his tragic death.

Seksan was from Saraburi province and was visiting Nong Khai with his friends on a domestic tour.

Police added that the viewpoint does not actually have any proper safety barriers on the rocks, although a guardrail drilled onto a platform just a few feet from the rock was only meant to prevent visitors from climbing over to the face of the cliff, just for the sake of taking selfies.

Original writer: Adam Judd
Source: Pattaya News
Photo: 191 Police Rescue Unit/Facebook

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleChina bans BBC World News after Britain withdraws Chinese media license
Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR