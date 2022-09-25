L’Occitan and The Banana Ketchup to host Caribbean evening Oct 9

What promises to be another fun event will take place at L’Occitan Hua Hin in October.

On Sunday October 9, L’Occitan and The Banana Ketchup are teaming up to host a Caribbean evening.

Enjoy a night of authentic Caribbean cuisine and delicious cocktails alongside tropical Caribbean island ambiance.

Cocktails (priced at a reasonable 150 baht) will be available from 5pm, with dinner served from 6.30pm sharp!

Diners are advised to arrive early in order to facilitate service.

Reservations will be accepted until Friday, October 7.

The price of dinner will be 1,450 baht.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6064516353576141

