Lorries to Face 20-hour Ban in Capital

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob plans to ban big trucks from the streets of Bangkok from 4:00 a.m. until midnight – limiting their movement to only four hours each morning in order to relieve traffic congestion in the capital.

Trucks carrying cement, fuel and perishable food would not be exempted from the ban, which should effectively improve traffic flow given that about 50,000 big trucks used Bangkok’s roads each day, he said.

The boundary would include parts of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces.

In parts of adjacent provinces outside the boundary, big trucks would be able to operate nine hours a day, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In other provinces, existing operating hours for big trucks would remain at between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., says the Transport Minister.

To prevent protests from truckers, the minister said he would prepare compensation measures.

Concerned organizations would have one month to prepare, and then he would propose the idea to the cabinet for approval.

Currently, trucks with 10 wheels or more are limited to entering the city between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and trailer trucks and those transporting cargoes from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

By Thodsapol Hongtong, Bangkok Post

