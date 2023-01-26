Love Is In The Air and wedding bells too — Valentine’s Day dinner at Vana Nava Sky

And we’re talking way high up there – 27 storeys above at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin and the city’s highest rooftop bar.

It’s everywhere you look around, in every sight and every sound.

It’s love. And what’s Vana Nava Sky got to do with it?

Everything! – if you’re a couple looking for the most romantic Valentine’s Day dinner in Hua Hin and maybe even a place to firm up those marriage plans.

On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, Vana Nava Sky at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin presents “Love Is In The Air”, an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration featuring not only superb five-course set dinner menu but also special marriage registration services.

Couples can choose from three Valentine’s Day packages: dinner at Vana Nava Sky South Wing, marriage registration on the Sky Deck, or both.

Full Package

Combines a romantic Valentine’s Dinner in the sky and marriage registration.

Package includes:

Official marriage certificate for Thai nationality only

Marriage certificate by Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin for foreigner

Complimentary gift (photo with frame)

Canapés and drinks

Five-course set dinner

Get a complimentary cash voucher valued THB 500 for spending at Bluport Huahin

Price: THB 6,600 net per couple.

Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Five-course set dinner menu without marriage services adds to the above related amenities two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine per couple. Guest likewise savour Vana Nava Sky’s panoramic views of the sea, surrounding hills and Hua Hin city.

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: THB 4,888 per couple.

Romantic Valentine’s Dinner features an early bird discount of 20% for bookings made no later than 1 February 2023.

Marriage Package

Couples likewise can opt for a Valentine’s Day Marriage Package featuring a spectacular setting: Vana Nava Sky’s glass-bottomed Sky Deck terrace for thrilling views in all directions. At 110 metres it’s the area’s highest observation platform and the perfect spot for happy couples to confirm their love – indeed it’s like walking on clouds! Without set dinner but including canapés and drinks as well as complimentary gift. Live saxophone music further enhances a delightfully romantic mood.

Official marriage certificate for Thai nationality only

Marriage certificate by Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin for foreigner

Complimentary gift (photo with frame)

Canapés and drinks

Get a complimentary cash voucher valued THB 500 for spending at Bluport Huahin

Time 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: THB 2,888 net per couple.

Please note Marriage Package must be booked by 6 February and package is limited to maximum of 20 couples.

All couples who purchase our Full Package, Romantic Valentine’s Dinner and Marriage Package have a chance to win a lucky draw featuring treatment packages from Chevala Wellness Hua Hin, one night stay in Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin and more.

Love Is In The Air at Vana Nava Sky is available Tuesday, 14 February 2023 only. Marriage registration services from 4.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Dinner served from 5.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

For more information and reservation, please visit http://bit.ly/3k47958

