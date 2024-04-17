“Lung Cancer” Early Detection for Effective Treatment

Lung cancer ranks among the top causes of mortality in Thailand. A significant portion of patients diagnosed with this disease are in stage 4, where the cancerous mass is either large or has spread to various parts of the body, resulting in a high mortality rate.

However, with advancements in technology, early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer are now possible, allowing patients to receive treatment promptly and have a chance of complete recovery.

Dr. Sirichai Saengngammongkhol, our specialist in pulmonary medicine and pulmonary critical care medicine at Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, shares that the causes of lung cancer are influenced by several factors, such as smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, contact with chemicals and toxins, and a family history of lung cancer, as the disease can be hereditary.

The signs and symptoms of lung cancer involve abnormal cell division that can spread from one point to other parts of the body. Lung cancer occurs in the respiratory system, and its frightening aspect is the lack of clear symptoms in the early stages. For those who have larger mass will start to show symptoms which include chronic cough lasting more than 2 weeks, coughing up blood or bloody sputum, difficulty breathing, wheezing, hoarseness, chest and back pain, weakness, rapid and unexplained weight loss.

Due to the often vague symptoms of lung cancer in its early stages, detecting the disease early before significant symptoms arise and promptly seeking treatment is crucial to improving the chances of survival or achieving a cure.

There are several methods for screening lung cancer. Some may misunderstand that a chest x-ray is a lung cancer screening method, but it is actually used for tuberculosis screening. For lung cancer screening, a Low-Dose CT Scan is a modern and effective method that provides detailed 3D images of the lungs with low radiation exposure.

This method is superior to traditional X-rays for lung cancer screening, leading to more appropriate treatment options.

Doctors may recommend diagnostic tests such as CT-guided biopsy, bronchoscopy, or PET Scan (Positron Emission Tomography) to increase the chances of detecting and diagnosing lung cancer at stages 1 or 2, where patients can receive curative treatment.

The treatment for lung cancer depends on the stage of the disease and can include procedures such as minimally invasive surgery, open-chest surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, or palliative care. The choice of treatment method depends on factors such as the size and characteristics of the cancer, the patient’s age, and the overall health condition. Physicians will assess each case individually and make treatment decisions in consultation with the patient and their family.

Preventing lung cancer completely is not yet possible, but the risk of developing lung cancer can be reduced by avoiding carcinogens that can cause cancer. This includes quitting smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, pollution, various fumes, heavy metals, and taking care of overall physical health through regular exercise and a healthy diet. Additionally, taking care of mental health and reducing stress are also important factors in reducing the risk of lung cancer.

“Regular health check-ups are crucial, whether it’s for lung cancer screening or annual check-ups, to ensure strong physical health. It’s important to avoid risk factors that can lead to lung cancer, both for yourself and those around you. With modern technology, lung cancer diagnosis has become faster and more accurate. If you are at risk, I recommend consulting a doctor for appropriate lung cancer screening. Detecting abnormalities early increases the chances of receiving treatment early, improving the chances of recovery and enhancing the quality of life for patients.” Dr. Sirichai concluded.

