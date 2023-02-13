Luxury made accessible at Sivana Hills Hua Hin

Following on from the hugely successful and sold out Sivana Gardens and Sivana Hideaway, Sivana Villas Hua Hin returns with its newest property development.

Sivana Hills is a luxury built to order development, consisting of 56 villas, some of which have sea views, set amongst a relaxing and lush natural surrounding with a stunning mountain backdrop.

The development is located on Soi 126 in the Khao Tao area of Hua Hin, which is just a short ten minute drive from the centre of town.

Within easy reach are some of the area’s best beaches, restaurants and attractions, including Hua Hin’s two leading golf courses.

Sivana Hills provides superior living by offering the perfect blend of modern flair and intelligent design to create a luxurious home guaranteed to impress.

The project focuses on `luxury made accessible’ by using quality materials from several leading brands.

Each villa includes three bedrooms, all of which are ensuite, and a spacious living and dining area, which is complemented by a designer European style fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and island.

Outside, home owners can enjoy the salt water pool, large terrace area and beautiful tropical landscaped gardens.

Villas at Sivana Hills are available across four types with construction of the development expected to be completed by 2025.

Sivana Hills is by Bangkok Living Development Co Ltd, which in 2018 received the ‘Best Luxury Villa Development Hua Hin’ at the Thailand Property Awards for its Sivana Hideaway Pool Villas project.

For more information, visit sivanavillas.com or download the e-brochure

comments