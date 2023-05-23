Majestic panthers spotted in abundance at Kaeng Krachan National Park

In a remarkable display of the region’s diverse wildlife, panthers have become a common sight in Kaeng Krachan National Park, according to park officials.

The national park’s official Facebook page on Tuesday (May 23) shared images of these magnificent creatures, highlighting the growing frequency of panther sightings within the park.

Officials said the Khao Sam Yod-Ban Krang-Phanoen Thung route within the park is one of the best locations for tourists to spot a glimpse of the elusive felines.

The park’s Facebook post emphasised that the frequent sightings of panthers serve as a testament to the thriving and diverse ecosystem that is present within Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The images shared on the park’s social media page captured the panthers as they roamed the verdant landscapes of the park.

The captivating visuals not only serve as a source of fascination for visitors but also play a vital role in fostering a sense of national pride among Thais, the post read.

Park officials assert that showcasing these images and videos of wild animals contributes to a greater appreciation for Thailand’s rich biodiversity. By sharing the natural wonders of Kaeng Krachan National Park, they hope to instill a sense of stewardship for the country’s wildlife among the Thai populace.

The panther sightings at Kaeng Krachan National Park underscore the importance of preserving and protecting natural habitats.

As one of Thailand’s largest national parks, Kaeng Krachan serves as a vital refuge for numerous species, ensuring their survival and contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem.

The news of the increasing panther sightings has generated excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

However, park officials also told tourist what they should do if they encounter wild animals in the park:

Stop the vehicle at least 50 meters away from the wildlife. If the wildlife approaches, move the vehicle away and wait until the animal has moved away from the path before proceeding.

Avoid using vehicle horns or making loud noises that may startle or provoke the wildlife, as it could result in the animal approaching or becoming aggressive towards you.

Do not park the vehicle and get out to take pictures or videos in close proximity to the wildlife. This could cause you to run towards the vehicle and potentially put yourself in danger.

📸 Images: ปริ๊น รักษ์ป่า และ เอนก แย้มกลีบ

comments