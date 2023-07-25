Major roadworks south of Hua Hin set to cause delays for motorists during 6 day long weekend

For motorists planning to travel south out of Hua Hin this upcoming long weekend (July 28 – August 2), be aware of the roadworks taking place in Pranburi.

The road widening and resurfacing work has been causing delays and traffic congestion for several months.

However, with an increase in vehicles on the roads during the holiday period, further delays are expected.

To ensure a smooth journey, motorists are advised to consider alternative routes or allow extra travel time.

The roadworks are taking place in a couple of areas along the same stretch of road.

The first area affected by the roadworks is the stretch of the bypass road outside Makro in Pranburi.

This location is likely to experience significant disruptions due to ongoing construction activities. Motorists should anticipate delays and potential tailbacks in this area.

The second area affected is along Phetkasem Road, starting from the junction where it meets the bypass road and extending until approximately Global House Pranburi.

These roadworks are expected to cause further delays and traffic congestion. Drivers traveling through this section should exercise caution and patience.

Lastly, motorists should be aware of the roadworks taking place along the road where Pranburi Hospital is located. Construction activities in this area may result in additional traffic delays and potentially longer journey times.

In light of the roadworks, Pranburi Police on Tuesday (July 25) suggested an alternative route for people heading south.

From Cha-Am District, head south. When you reach the Nong Phai intersection at kilometer post 39+170, turn left onto Route 4030.

Drive straight for 1.2 kilometers until you reach a three-way junction, then turn right onto Route 2004.

Continue straight for 7.5 kilometers, and you will rejoin the Cha-Am – Pranburi bypass at kilometer post 46+750.

With the long weekend approaching it is anticipated that traffic volumes will be higher than usual.

To avoid unnecessary frustration and delays, it is strongly recommended that motorists either plan alternative routes or allocate extra time for their journeys.

