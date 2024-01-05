Man arrested in Hua Hin with 190 methamphetamine pills

Highway Police of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province apprehended a 34-year-old man from Hua Hin, found in possession of 190 methamphetamine pills.

The arrest, part of a nationwide drug sweep during the New Year festival, was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kongkrit Lertsittikul, Chief of the Highway Police Division.

The operation culminated at 00:30 on January 4, 2024, when Pol. Lt. Col. Putthangkoon Ruengtham, officer of Highway Police Division 3, Subdivision 2, Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with deputy officer Pol. Sub-Lt. Komsan Wannasukul and other team members, detained Mr. Thanes (surname withheld) during a checkpoint inspection.

Mr. Thanes, riding a Honda Click motorcycle with license plate number 1 กข 4793 Prachuap Khiri Khan, drew the officers’ attention at the checkpoint on the Phetkasem Road southbound lane in Nong Kae, Hua Hin.

Upon being signaled to stop, Mr. Thanes exhibited visible nervousness. A thorough search revealed the concealed methamphetamine pills. He confessed to owning the drugs, acquired recently with the intent to distribute during the festive season.

Further investigation, including a drug test that indicated substance use, confirmed Mr. Thanes’ involvement in drug activities. The positive test corroborated his confession. The authorities then took Mr. Thanes into custody, along with the motorcycle and other related items, and transferred him to the Hua Hin Police Station for legal processing.

This arrest was part of ongoing efforts of the Thai police in combating drug trafficking in the region.

