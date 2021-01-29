Man died and 2 injured after car collision

A man was killed and 2 others were injured in a car accident last night in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem District. Thai media says 35-year-old Natthawat was driving a “souped-up” Nissan Skyline when he lost control of the sports car.
Driving over the median and colliding with an oncoming van. Police responding to the accident on Petchkasem Road and saying Natthawat was pronounced dead at the scene.
His girlfriend 26-year-old Khemmika was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. The driver of the van 56-year-old Bunsong was also taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
A woman who runs a roadside shop witnessed the accident. She told police she heard an engine rev, then saw the sports car drive by and lose control.
Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.
Original Writer: Caitlin Ashworth
Source: Thethaiger