Mar 16: Prachuap reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, 54 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Mar 16) reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 54 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 35 cases were found in Pranburi, 22 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 7 cases in Thap Sakae, 9 cases in Bang Saphan, 13 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 44 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 31,500 cumulative total cases in the province, 30,620 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 23 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 754 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 999,237 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 438,227 have received one dose and 401,975 have received both doses, and 146,907 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 12,128 persons receiving it so far.

