Mar 25: Prachuap reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, 91 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Mar 25) reported 306 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 91 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 58 cases were found in Pranburi, 17 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 26 cases in Thap Sakae, 24 cases in Bang Saphan, 9 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 73 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 34,000 cumulative total cases in the province, 33,359 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 43 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 512 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,013,609 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 446,161 have received one dose and 403,348 have received both doses, and 151,246 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 12,854 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

