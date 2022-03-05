Mar 5: Prachuap reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, 41 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Mar 5) reported 234 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 41 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 37 cases were found in Pranburi, 24 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 case in Kuiburi, 7 cases in Thap Sakae, 5 cases in Bang Saphan, 21 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 91 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The spike in cases was the result of a cluster discovered at military training school in Pranburi.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 28,928 cumulative total cases in the province, 27,473 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 20 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,338 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 982,322 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 427,795 have received one dose and 400,156 have received both doses, and 142,730 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,641 persons receiving it so far.

comments