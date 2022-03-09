Mar 9: Prachuap reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 48 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Mar 9) reported 204 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 48 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 30 cases were found in Pranburi, 43 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 4 case in Kuiburi, 19 cases in Thap Sakae, 11 cases in Bang Saphan, 24 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 22 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 30,032 cumulative total cases in the province, 28,638 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 22 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,261 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 989,218 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 431,445 have received one dose and 401,185 have received both doses, and 144,718 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,870 persons receiving it so far.

