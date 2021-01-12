March 21 set as tentative date for nationwide municipal elections

Election Commission Secretary-general Pol Col Jarungvith Phumma has informed today the agency’s preparation to hold elections for the municipal mayors and councillors of all levels nationwide which is tentatively set on 21 March, 2021.

In addition, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha posted a confirmation of the cabinet’s decision on his Facebook page: “The cabinet has passed a resolution for the election of mayors and members of municipal councils to be held nationwide. If without change, the elections will be held on March 21.”

Source: Bangkok Post

