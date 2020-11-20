Marine and Coastal Dept receives seven petroleum platform from Chevron

On 18 Nov, the Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources receives a 7-legged petroleum wellhead platform from Chevron during the delivery ceremony to use as artificial coral for the conservation of marine life in Koh Phangan, Suratthani province.

Mr Sophon Thongdee, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and Mr Phairoj Kawiyanan, Executive Chairman of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Co., Ltd., signed the official documents.

Source: Prachuap Post

comments