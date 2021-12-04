Market Village Hua Hin contributes to society

On November 18th, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Mr. Sathien Charoen Rian, presided over the opening of Pracharat stores in the basement of Market Village Hua Hin shopping centre under the project ‘Pracharat Shops’. On that day honoured guests, heads of government agencies, the private sector and OTOP entrepreneurs participated in the opening ceremony in large numbers.

This is one of the 7 activities of the project to increase the potential of food safety products in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to solve problems, heal and restore the economy and society that have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak since 2019. This activity supports the establishment of a point of sale of safe agricultural products in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, by integrating cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The Market Village Shopping Centre has supported the opening of 2 OTOP operated booths to be used to sell products such as vegetables, organic fruits from the Three Bays Organic Farming Network and a network of safe plant growers. The activity has been running since October, there are more than 200 products sold with sales to date of more than THB 90,000 per month. Pracharat stores in Market Village will be another channel that can increase sales for OTOP operators.

