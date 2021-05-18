Mass vaccination rollout set to begin in Hua Hin

A mass vaccination rollout is set to begin in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan province early next month.

From June 7 to 11, the over 60s and those with severe chronic health conditions will be able to receive the vaccine at one of 18 vaccination centres in the province.

As Hua Hin Today reported earlier, seven vaccination centres will be set up in Hua at the following locations:

Hua Hin Hospital (x2 walk in centres will be set up)

Hua Hin Hospital 3, Nong Kae sub-district.

Hua Hin Hospital 4, off Soi 51

Hua Hin Hospital 5

Market Village shopping mall

Blu Port Hua Hin

Throughout the rest of the province, three vaccination centres will be set up in Bang Sapahan, two each in Pranburi and Mueang Prachuap and one each in Kuiburi, Thap Sakae, Sam Roi Yot, and Bang Saphan Noi.

For all other Thai adults, those aged 18 to 59 years, they will be able to register for the vaccine from May 31, governor governor Phallop Singhaseni announced on Monday (May 17).

Registration can be made at a local government hospital or using the Mor Prom platform.

On Monday, the government said foreigners will likely be able to register for the vaccine by August.

The vaccine rollout is fundamental to Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan province being able to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists in October.

Currently, it is proposed that from October 1, vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to visit Hua Hin without the need to quarantine.

However, the proposals to reopen dubbed the “Hua Hin Recharge” project depend on 70% percent of people in the province, as well as tourism workers, being fully vaccinated.

Tourism chiefs and public health officials say Hua Hin is well prepared for the vaccine rollout and are confident of reaching the vaccination target before October.

If the re-opening plans do go ahead, officials have said they expect 100,000 tourists to visit Hua Hin before the end of the year.

