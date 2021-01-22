Massage, gyms, spas, and other venues to reopen in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has authorised the reopening of 13 kinds of business including game arcades, and shops from Friday.

BMA spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on Thursday that up to 13 types of venues will be covered in the first phase of reopening.

The following premises can reopen:

Game and internet shops must be cleaned and people are required to wear face masks.

Care centres for the elderly.

Game arcades, surfaces must be cleaned and people wear face masks.

must be cleaned and people wear face masks. Competition venues without spectators , but not boxing stadiums and racecourses.

, but not boxing stadiums and racecourses. Party venues where attendees eat from food-set boxes, with numbers capped at 300 people.

Buddha amulet centres, crowds are banned.

centres, crowds are banned. Beauty and tattoo salons, surfaces must be cleaned people are required to wear face masks and customer numbers are limited.

must be cleaned people are required to wear face masks and customer numbers are limited. Fitness clubs but without trainers and exercise equipment should be at least two metres apart.

Spa and Thai massage parlours people must wear face masks.

people must wear face masks. boxing training camps, no fights or spectators are allowed.

bowling and skating centres no competitions or spectators.

Dancing schools, no competitions or spectators.

Martial arts schools, no competitions or spectators .

The 12 kinds of premises that remain closed:

Pubs, bars and similar entertainment places.

Children’s playgrounds and amusement parks at markets.

Boxing stadiums.

Snooker clubs.

Racecourses.

Cockfighting rings.

Places for bullfighting, fish fighting and similar venues.

Daycare centres.

Bathing parlours.

Nurseries.

Water parks.

Cram schools and all kinds of education institutes.

Mr Pongsakorn said the BMA took a month to control Covid-19. The capital is now logging about 10 new cases a day, down from about 50 at the end of last year and early this month.

Source: Bangkokpost

comments