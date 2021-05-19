May 19: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases for more than a month

HUA HIN:- Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (May 19), the lowest number of new cases reported since early April.

The cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,525.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,525 total cases in the province, 424 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,097 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 14 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,540 doses of the vaccine have administered to people in the province so far. Of those, 12,351 have received the first dose, with 10,189 receiving the second dose.

The low number of cases reported on Wednesday is even more remarkable given the recent spike in cases from a cluster found at a pineapple processing factory on the Cha Am – Pranburi bypass road in Hua Hin earlier this month.

