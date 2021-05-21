May 21: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN:- Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 21), as well as reporting a significant increase in the number of people recovering from the virus.

8 of the new cases were found in Hua Hin, 1 from Kui Buri and 1 from Sam Roi Yot.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

47 people were also discharged from hospital, which represents the largest number of recoveries reported in a single day for more than three weeks.

Of the 1,539 cumulative total cases in the province, 374 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,161 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 17 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

