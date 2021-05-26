May 26: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (May 26), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,611.

Of the new cases, 14 were linked to the new cluster discovered at a factory in Hua Hin, while the other case was found in Mueang Prachuap. The other cases linked to the factory are expected to be formally confirmed in Thursday’s stats.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

17 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,611 cumulative total cases in the province, 316 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,291 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

comments