May 27: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (May 27), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,621.

Of the new cases, 7 were discovered in Hua Hin, 1 in Kui Buri 1, 1 in Pranburi and 1 in Mueang Prachuap.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

29 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,621 cumulative total cases in the province, 297 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,320 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 2 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

It wasn’t clear why the cases found at a new cluster in Hua Hin on Tuesday were not included in the report.

