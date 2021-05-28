May 28: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 28), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,645.

Of the new cases, 22 were found at the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

172 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,645 cumulative total cases in the province, 149 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,320 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

