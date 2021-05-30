May 30: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (May 30), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,675.

Of the new cases, 12 were found at the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, the 5 other cases were found in Pranburi.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

3 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,675 cumulative total cases in the province, 154 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,503 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

