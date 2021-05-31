May 31: Sharp fall in new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 3 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (May 30), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,678.

All 3 cases were from Hua Hin, including one from the Dole Thailand pineapple processing factory

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

1 person were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,678 cumulative total cases in the province, 170 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,504 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

comments