The Mayor discusses increasing safety at Hua Hin Airport

On the 17th of December the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, attended a meeting to discuss ways to improve the safety of the runway at Hua Hin Airport. Lt. Gen. Jaresak Anupap, Vice Chairman of the Commission presided over the meeting which was also attended by Mr. Abhisit Ubonkomut, Director of Hua Hin Airport, representatives of the private sector and government agencies, and Thai AirAsia. Related persons and complainants also attended a meeting held in tandem at the Hua Hin Airport meeting room.

The purpose of the discussion at this time was to address concerns from passengers who had flown

– The intention to fight against corruption and to raise awareness of the implications of cheating.

– Report the corruption complaint statistics for the province for the fiscal year 2021. – Report on the results of anti-corruption action plans in local government organisations over the past 12 months, (Oct 2020-Sep 2021).

– Issue further guidelines for directing local administrative organisations in the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Action Plan in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

– Prepare a roadmap to develop and upgrade the results of the assessment of integrity and transparency in the operation of government agencies for the fiscal year 2022.

– Calendar of integrity assessments and transparency in the operation of government agencies for the fiscal year 2022. Subsequently, there was an online meeting via the Zoom App, the central part of which was watching a video of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Chairman of Thailand’s Anti-Corruption day initiative.

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, along with the subcommittee, held an anti-corruption banner to signify the province’s anti-corruption effort, which was televised live from Prachuap Khiri Khan. Afterwards they attended a press conference on the results of the prevention and suppression of corruption after the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption (B.E. 2018), which has been in effect for the third year, together with the NACC, on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day (Thailand) on the 9th December.

ZERO TOLERANCE TO CORRUPTION in and out of Hua Hin Airport complaining that the landing was dangerous due to severe braking and sometimes planes have to do another loop before landing.

The Commission visited Hua Hin Airport for an inspection and learned that the airport is currently building additional terminals, expanding passenger reception areas, and expanding safety areas around the airport’s runway, which is being expanded from 35 metres wide to 45 metres and to 2,100 metres long.

In support of plans to re-open the country to tourists, and in particular to develop the Hua Hin. Cha-am area, the Department of Airports has provided an expenditure budget for the fiscal year 2023 to improve access roads, the car parking lot, and lighting systems in the amount of THB 300 million.

The expansion plans must conform to strict safety standards to satisfy both the public and the airlines, it is hopes additional airlines will soon be added to the roster using the airport and new destinations can be added.

