Medic volunteer to file charges against riot police

A volunteer health worker who was beaten by riot police during clashes with anti-government protesters said he will file charges against his assailants for use of excessive force.

The Doctor and Nurse Association, or DNA, said its member Purapon Wongchiak and six other individuals will lodge a complaint at Chanasongkram Police Station on Friday for the physical abuse and unlawful detention they suffered at the hands of the police during Saturday’s protest.

“Police said they have an offer which they will reveal when we file a complaint,” said one of the group’s leaders called Toon, who asked not to be identified by full name for fear of repercussion.

Source: Khaosod English

