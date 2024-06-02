Meet Prachuap Khiri Khan’s “Nong Jenny” set to compete at Miss Universe Thailand

On Saturday (June 1) Market Village Hua Hin hosted the unveiling of “Nong Jenny” Ms. Jennifer Gallemart as Miss Universe Thailand Prachuapkhirikhan 2024 (MUT Prachuapkhirikhan 2024).

Ms. Gallemart, a 22-year-old Thai-Belgian student from Bangkok University, was introduced amidst a gathering of guests and officials.

The event saw the participation from Ms. Jirawan Boonrit, Deputy Director of the Prachuap TAT Office; Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Mrs. Vasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association; Dr. Manasphan Chatuphan, President of the Prachuap Lions Club; Mr. Marck Elmenso, General Manager of Amari Hua Hin Hotel; and Mrs. Supharanan Tanwirat, Executive Director of Nakhonchai Air.

Mr. Nachapat Shinawatra, the license holder for Miss Universe Thailand Prachuapkhirikhan, highlighted that the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) pageant, organized by TPN Global Co., Ltd., aims to select a representative who will serve as Thailand’s tourism and cultural ambassador and represent Thai women in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.

Representatives from each province will participate in various activities in Prachuap Khiri Khan from June 26 to July 2, 2024. These activities include a crab release, boat trips, events at Thanarat Camp, and Pride Month celebrations at Bluport Shopping Center in Hua Hin. The event aims to promote tourism and highlight the unique lifestyle, culture, traditions, and products of the local community to a global audience.

The Miss Universe Thailand 2024 competition, under the concept “BEYOND UNIVERSE,” will run from June 14 to July 14, 2024. The official introduction of the contestants will take place on June 16, 2024, during the First Gate to The Universe round.

