Military officials discuss easing restrictions at Singkhon Border Checkpoint

In a significant move towards normalizing trade relations, Major General Nathapong Praekaew of the Thai Border Military, along with other high-ranking officials, initiated talks on January 11, 2024, to reopen a key trade relaxation point at the Thai-Myanmar border. This initiative aims to revive the bustling border trade economy to its pre-COVID-19 state.

Previously the border checkpoint was open for Thai and Myanmar nationals to cross, while Singkhon was also a bustling trading zone.

While a small market has reopened on the Thai side of the border, the COVID-19 and the ongoing conflict in Myanmar has meant the border checkpoint has not been operational to the extent it had been in previous years.

Accompanied by Lieutenant General Banlue Aiamsri and Lieutenant General Paradit Klin-Srisuk, Major General Nathapong inspected the Singkhon checkpoint, a critical juncture for Thai-Myanmar trade.

The delegation’s visit included meetings with Myanmar military leaders and local officials to discuss the reopening of the trade relaxation point, signaling a mutual desire to reinvigorate the cross-border economy.

The Thai delegation, including Colonel Chalermphon Sangtong and other military and civilian authorities, was welcomed by a broad spectrum of officials. They assessed the operations of agencies in the area and visited the goods transfer point, currently positioned in a neutral zone for imports from Myanmar.

Preliminary discussions revealed a shared enthusiasm between Thai and Myanmar officials to restore the trade and economic activities that characterized the border area before the pandemic. Myanmar’s readiness to allow its citizens to engage in cross-border trade and access medical services in Thailand was matched by similar provisions for Thai citizens.

The talks also touched upon the 2016 agreement governing cross-border travel through the Singkhon Pass, which allows residents of specified border areas to travel between the two countries for short periods. This arrangement, emphasizing the ease of cross-border movement, is critical for the local economies and cultural exchange.

Thai and Myanmar citizens residing permanently in the specified border areas in the agreement could enter and exit and stay for a period of not more than 4 days (3 nights) using a Temporary Border Pass.

The governors and district chiefs of the border areas specified in the agreement have the authority to issue these passes. For passports, they are only used for entering and exiting at permanent border points and allow travel throughout the country for a duration as specified by that country.

To further these discussions, a comprehensive meeting is scheduled for January 15 at the Thai-Myanmar Public-Private Coordination Center.

This meeting, likely to involve various stakeholders, is expected to pave the way for the reopening of the Singkhon border checkpoint, fostering a renewed era of cooperation and economic growth for both nations.

