Military training exercises to take place in Hua Hin

A series of military training exercises are set to take place in various parts of Hua Hin over the next month, it has been announced.

Residents in Hua Hin may hear loud bangs from controlled explosions or see an increase in military traffic and personnel over the coming weeks as the Infantry Center at Thanarat Camp conducts field training exercises.

The 138th Assault Tactics Course will take place in two phases: from July 13th to 19th in the Khao Tao area, and from July 29th to August 19th in the Hin Lek Fai subdistrict.

The Infantry Center has informed local authorities about the exercises to ensure public safety and prevent misunderstandings.

comments